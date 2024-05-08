SolarEdge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $157.3 million in its first quarter.

The Herziliya Pituach, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $2.75 per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to $1.90 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.58 per share.

The photovoltaic products maker posted revenue of $204.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, SolarEdge said it expects revenue in the range of $250 million to $280 million.

