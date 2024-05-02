SM Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SM Energy Co. (SM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $131.2 million. The…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SM Energy Co. (SM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $131.2 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.41 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $559.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $568.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SM

