Skyward: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $36.8 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 75 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $265 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $251.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SKWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SKWD

