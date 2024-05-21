Skyline: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Skyline Corp. (SKY) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.8 million in…

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Skyline Corp. (SKY) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Troy, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The manufactured and modular housing maker posted revenue of $536.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $146.7 million, or $2.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.02 billion.

