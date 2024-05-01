Sixth St: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $47.5 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $47.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $117.8 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $118.4 million.

