SiteOne Landscape: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $904.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $867.1 million.

