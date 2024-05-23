Silvercorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Thursday reported profit of $5.5…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Thursday reported profit of $5.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 2 cents per share.

The mineral miner posted revenue of $42.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $36.3 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $215.2 million.

