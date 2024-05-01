SilverBow: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.09 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $256.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $272.3 million.

