Silgan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $55.2 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The packaging products supplier posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.37 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Silgan expects its per-share earnings to range from 82 cents to 92 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.75 per share.

