Shoe Carnival: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) on Thursday reported earnings of $17.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The footwear retailer posted revenue of $300.4 million in the period.

Shoe Carnival expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.75 per share.

