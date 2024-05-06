Shockwave Medical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $55.3 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of $1.44 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The medical device compnay posted revenue of $218.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $207.1 million.

