Shoals Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The solar energy equipment supplier posted revenue of $90.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $94.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Shoals Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $85 million to $95 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $440 million to $490 million.

