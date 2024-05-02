Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Shell: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Shell plc (SHEL) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $7.36 billion.

The London-based company said it had net income of $2.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.38 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.87 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $74.7 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHEL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

