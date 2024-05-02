Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Shake Shack: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 7:05 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The burger chain posted revenue of $290.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $291.4 million.

