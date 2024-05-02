Shake Shack: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2…

NEW YORK (AP) — Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The burger chain posted revenue of $290.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $291.4 million.

