SentinelOne: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Thursday reported a loss of $70.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The cybersecurity provider posted revenue of $186.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $180.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, SentinelOne said it expects revenue in the range of $197 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $808 million to $815 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on S at https://www.zacks.com/ap/S

