Senseonics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Monday reported a loss of $18.9 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.
The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 3 cents per share.
The medical technology company posted revenue of $5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.8 million.
