Sempra: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sempra Energy (SRE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $812 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.34 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The natural gas and electricity provider posted revenue of $3.64 billion in the period.

Sempra expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.60 to $4.90 per share.

