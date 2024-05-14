Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Seelos: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Seelos: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 14, 2024, 8:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $579,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEEL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up