Scorpio Tankers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $214.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of $4.11. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.97 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.72 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $391.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $389.8 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $381.5 million.

