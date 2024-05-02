Schneider National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.5 million.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.37 billion.

Schneider National expects full-year earnings in the range of 85 cents to $1 per share.

