Sarepta Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $36.1 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $413.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $372.8 million.

