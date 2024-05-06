Live Radio
Saratoga Investment: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 6, 2024, 5:17 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $5.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 94 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $37.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.9 million, or 71 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $143.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

