Sangamo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) on Thursday reported a loss of $49.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $481,000 in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.5 million.

