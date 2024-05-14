San Juan Basin Royalty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.1 million in its first quarter.
The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share.
The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $5.1 million in the period.
