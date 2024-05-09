Sally Beauty: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENTON, Texas (AP) — DENTON, Texas (AP) — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — DENTON, Texas (AP) — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $29.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denton, Texas-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, were 35 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The beauty products seller posted revenue of $908.4 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $908.5 million.

