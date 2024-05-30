Salesforce, Agilent fall; HP, Foot Locker rise, Thursday, 5/30/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday: Salesforce Inc., down $53.61 to…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Salesforce Inc., down $53.61 to $218.01.

The software company’s earnings forecast for its current quarter fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Agilent Technologies Inc., down $14.06 to $131.42.

The scientific instrument maker trimmed its earnings forecast for its fiscal year.

HP Inc., up $5.56 to $38.36.

The personal computer and printer maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter financial forecasts.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc., down $1.82 to $22.23.

The teen clothing retailer’s first-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

UiPath Inc., down $6.23 to $12.07.

The enterprise automation software developer cut its revenue forecast for the year.

Capri Holdings Ltd., down 33 cents to $33.85.

The owner of Michael Kors and other fashion brands reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings below Wall Street expectations.

Foot Locker Inc., up $3.37 to $25.89.

The shoe store beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Burlington Stores Inc., up $35.19 to $235.55.

The discount retailer raised its earnings forecast for the year.

