Safety Insurance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) on Wednesday reported net income of $20.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of $1.36. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 93 cents per share.

The automobile insurance provider posted revenue of $268.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAFT

