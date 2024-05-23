Ross Stores: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $488…

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $488 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, California-based company said it had net income of $1.46.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $4.86 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.83 billion.

Ross Stores expects full-year earnings to be $5.79 to $5.98 per share.

