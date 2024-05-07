Rockwell Automation: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $266.2 million. The…

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $2.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.50 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.04 billion.

Rockwell Automation expects full-year earnings in the range of $10 to $11 per share.

