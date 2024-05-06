Rocket Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CRANBURY, N.J. (AP) — CRANBURY, N.J. (AP) — Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) on Monday reported a loss of $62.1 million…

CRANBURY, N.J. (AP) — CRANBURY, N.J. (AP) — Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) on Monday reported a loss of $62.1 million in its first quarter.

The Cranbury, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 69 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCKT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.