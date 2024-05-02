Rocket Companies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $16.2 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Rocket Companies said it expects revenue in the range of $1.08 billion to $1.23 billion.

