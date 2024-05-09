Roblox: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Thursday reported a loss of $270.6…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Thursday reported a loss of $270.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 53 cents per share.

The online gaming platform posted revenue of $801.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $923.8 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $931 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Roblox said it expects revenue in the range of $870 million to $900 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4 billion to $4.1 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBLX

