Rimini Street: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) on Thursday reported profit of $1.3 million in its first quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $106.7 million in the period.

