Rigel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) on Tuesday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $29.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RIGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RIGL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.