Reynolds Consumer Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $49 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 23 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $833 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $813.3 million.

Reynolds Consumer Products expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.62 to $1.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.53 billion to $3.64 billion.

