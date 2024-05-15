Retractable Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ELM, Texas (AP) — LITTLE ELM, Texas (AP) — Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) on Wednesday reported profit of $429,000…

LITTLE ELM, Texas (AP) — Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) on Wednesday reported profit of $429,000 in its first quarter.

The Little Elm, Texas-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The syringe and medical products maker posted revenue of $7.6 million in the period.

