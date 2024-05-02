Resideo Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $43 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The residential comfort and security systems maker posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Resideo Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 43 cents to 53 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Resideo Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.90 to $2.30 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.28 billion.

