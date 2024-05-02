Regeneron: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $722…

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $722 million.

The Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had profit of $6.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $9.55 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.20 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.15 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.19 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REGN

