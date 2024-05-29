Red Robin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its first quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 80 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The casual restaurant chain posted revenue of $388.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $397.1 million.

Red Robin expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRGB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRGB

