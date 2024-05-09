Recursion Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $91.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $13.8 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.4 million.

