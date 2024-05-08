Ready Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ready Capital Corporation (RC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $74.3 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ready Capital Corporation (RC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $74.3 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $232.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $48.5 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.3 million.

