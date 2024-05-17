RBC Bearings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $61.7 million.

The Oxford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.91 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.47 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.32 per share.

The maker of bearings and components posted revenue of $413.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $209.9 million, or $6.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.56 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, RBC Bearings said it expects revenue in the range of $415 million to $420 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBC

