Rayonier: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wildlight, Florida-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The forest products company posted revenue of $168.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195.3 million.

