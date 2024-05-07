Live Radio
Ranger Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2024, 6:32 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $800,000 in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $136.9 million in the period.

