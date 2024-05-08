Radware: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Radware Ltd. (RDWR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.2…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Radware Ltd. (RDWR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The network management software maker posted revenue of $65.1 million in the period.

