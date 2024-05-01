Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Radian: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Radian: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 6:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Radian Group Inc. (RDN) on Wednesday reported profit of $152.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The mortgage insurer posted revenue of $319.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $306.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RDN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up