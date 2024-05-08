Qurate Retail: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QRTEA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QRTEA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1 million in its first quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The online commerce holding company posted revenue of $2.34 billion in the period.

