Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Quanta Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Quanta Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 7:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $118.4 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to $1.41 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The specialty contractor for utility and energy companies posted revenue of $5.03 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.96 billion.

Quanta Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.15 to $8.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $22.5 billion to $23 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PWR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up