Qualcomm, Carvana rise; DoorDash, Qorvo fall, Thursday, 5/2/2024

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 4:32 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Qualcomm Inc., up $15.99 to $180.10.

The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging earnings and revenue forecast.

DoorDash Inc., down $13.15 to $114.31.

The delivery company’s first-quarter loss was bigger than analysts expected.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., up 90 cents to $66.27.

The information technology consultant beat Wall Street’s first-quarter financial forecasts.

Carvana Co., up $29.41 to $116.50.

The used car retailer reported surprisingly strong fiscal first-quarter earnings.

MGM Resorts International, up $1.12 to $40.87.

The casino and resort operator’s first-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.

Qorvo Inc., down $16.22 to $95.67.

The chipmaker gave investors a weaker forecast for the current quarter than Wall Street expected.

Paycom Software Inc., down $19.52 to $166.72.

The maker of human-resources and payroll software gave investors a weak revenue forecast for its current quarter.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., up $8.84 to $80.93.

The trucking company beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts.

