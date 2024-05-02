Qualcomm, Carvana rise; DoorDash, Qorvo fall, Thursday, 5/2/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Qualcomm Inc., up $15.99 to $180.10.
The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging earnings and revenue forecast.
DoorDash Inc., down $13.15 to $114.31.
The delivery company’s first-quarter loss was bigger than analysts expected.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., up 90 cents to $66.27.
The information technology consultant beat Wall Street’s first-quarter financial forecasts.
Carvana Co., up $29.41 to $116.50.
The used car retailer reported surprisingly strong fiscal first-quarter earnings.
MGM Resorts International, up $1.12 to $40.87.
The casino and resort operator’s first-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.
Qorvo Inc., down $16.22 to $95.67.
The chipmaker gave investors a weaker forecast for the current quarter than Wall Street expected.
Paycom Software Inc., down $19.52 to $166.72.
The maker of human-resources and payroll software gave investors a weak revenue forecast for its current quarter.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., up $8.84 to $80.93.
The trucking company beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts.
