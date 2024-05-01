Qorvo: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.7…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.39 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $941 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $925.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $70.3 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.77 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Qorvo expects its per-share earnings to range from 60 cents to 80 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $825 million to $875 million for the fiscal first quarter.

